OG Peanut (PEANUT) Information

Peanut (2017 – November 1, 2024), was an eastern gray squirrel rescued by Mark Longo in New York in 2017. He became Mark’s pet, best friend, and family member. Peanut was often displayed in videos and became viral on TikTok, Instagram, and the web.

On October 30, 2024, Peanut was seized from Mark’s home by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and was later euthanized. Peanut's death triggered an outcry on social media, backlash from the public, condemnation from lawmakers, and the introduction of legislation aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future.