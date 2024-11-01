OG Peanut (PEANUT) Tokenomics
OG Peanut (PEANUT) Information
Peanut (2017 – November 1, 2024), was an eastern gray squirrel rescued by Mark Longo in New York in 2017. He became Mark’s pet, best friend, and family member. Peanut was often displayed in videos and became viral on TikTok, Instagram, and the web.
On October 30, 2024, Peanut was seized from Mark’s home by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and was later euthanized. Peanut's death triggered an outcry on social media, backlash from the public, condemnation from lawmakers, and the introduction of legislation aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future.
OG Peanut (PEANUT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for OG Peanut (PEANUT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
OG Peanut (PEANUT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of OG Peanut (PEANUT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PEANUT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PEANUT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PEANUT's tokenomics, explore PEANUT token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.