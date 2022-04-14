Oggie (OGGIE) Information

The $OGGIE token, launched on the Ethereum blockchain, is a community-driven memecoin celebrating the legacy of Oggie the Frog, a character from Robert Crumb’s Big Yum Yum Book. Oggie, an emblem of 1960s countercultural humor, is positioned as the original frog inspiring later icons like Pepe the Frog. The project connects underground art history with digital assets, emphasizing cultural significance. With burned liquidity and a renounced contract, $OGGIE ensures transparency and trust. It aims to engage collectors and fans by offering a token that honors Crumb’s artistic influence in the blockchain space, so they can participate in the celebration of the original art, the fiery creativity of the new one being produced by the community & more.