Oggy Inu (OGGY) Information

What is the project about?

OGGY INU is a BSC Meme ,$OGGY is a community-driven token that can't be controlled by anyone. We believe in the popularity of OGGY's image, OGGY in Crypto will be widespread and have a chance to become a trend..$OGGY - 2nd Shib or BabyDoge will be born.

What makes your project unique?

Audit Certik Burn 72,7% Total Supply Swap Dapp Big Marketing Campaign Listed on Bitget CEX Listed on CoinTiger CEX Partnership with BabyDoge Swap

History of your project.

What’s next for your project? Dapp Released.

What can your token be used for? Reflection 5% for Holders.