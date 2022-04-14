Oggy Inu (OGGY) Tokenomics
Oggy Inu (OGGY) Information
What is the project about?
OGGY INU is a BSC Meme ,$OGGY is a community-driven token that can't be controlled by anyone. We believe in the popularity of OGGY's image, OGGY in Crypto will be widespread and have a chance to become a trend..$OGGY - 2nd Shib or BabyDoge will be born.
What makes your project unique?
Audit Certik Burn 72,7% Total Supply Swap Dapp Big Marketing Campaign Listed on Bitget CEX Listed on CoinTiger CEX Partnership with BabyDoge Swap
History of your project.
What’s next for your project? Dapp Released.
What can your token be used for? Reflection 5% for Holders.
Oggy Inu (OGGY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Oggy Inu (OGGY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Oggy Inu (OGGY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Oggy Inu (OGGY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OGGY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OGGY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand OGGY's tokenomics, explore OGGY token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.