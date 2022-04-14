OGzClub (OGZ) Tokenomics
OGz is the pioneering MemeFi project that strives to create a thriving community by incorporating the beloved Meme culture with DeFi,At the core of OGz lies a unique referral program that rewards members who invite new users to join the ecosystem. OGz MemeFi is introducing innovative tax features inspired by our DeFi experience, without disrupting the token supply for rewards or payments .
Understanding the tokenomics of OGzClub (OGZ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OGZ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OGZ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
