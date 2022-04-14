okbet (OK) Information

ok bet is the first fully functional Polymarket betting bot built for Telegram, making it easy to bet on real-world events with friends in group chats. Inspired by bots like Bonkbot and PVP, ok bet combines the fun of social betting with the power of decentralized prediction markets. Users earn points by betting, inviting friends, and holding the native $OK token, which also unlocks reduced trading fees and future rewards. Private keys are securely managed via Google Cloud KMS, and we support seamless bridging between Solana and Polygon. A portion of platform fees funds regular $OK buybacks and burns, creating sustainable value. With built-in exposure to Polymarket's point seasons and a focus on rewarding early adopters, ok bet is redefining how prediction markets are experienced. ok bet.