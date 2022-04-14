OKIE (OKIE) Tokenomics
OKIE is the first official test token deployed by Flap on the X-Layer blockchain. It was originally introduced as a playful experiment, but quickly evolved into a strong symbol of community energy and creativity. Despite being a test-phase token without a graduation process, OKIE has become an emblem representing the passion, cohesion, and innovation of the Flap ecosystem.
The project demonstrates how test tokens can carry meaning beyond technical utility. In its early stages, the community spontaneously organized itself around OKIE, forming teams, spreading memes, and co-creating a culture that emphasizes openness and collaboration. This bottom-up movement shows the unique power of decentralized communities: when given a shared symbol, participants can build a vibrant ecosystem of creativity and support.
As pioneers, users who first engaged with Flap on BSC are now extending their spirit of exploration to X-Layer. By launching OKIE here, we highlight continuity between past and future, while also expanding into a more scalable and innovative environment. The token’s role is not financial speculation, but rather to serve as a cultural and experimental foundation for builders, developers, and community members to test ideas freely.
OKIE’s milestones, such as reaching new ATH levels and surpassing 1,000 holders, prove the vitality of its community. More importantly, it inspires participants to push boundaries, try new forms of engagement, and strengthen the collective identity of the Flap ecosystem on X-Layer. Through this token, the community embraces experimentation while shaping the future of decentralized collaboration.
Ultimately, OKIE is more than a test token. It is a living demonstration of how culture, memes, and shared creativity can drive blockchain adoption. By combining simplicity with strong symbolism, OKIE invites everyone to join, contribute, and become part of the ongoing story of Flap on X-Layer.
Understanding the tokenomics of OKIE (OKIE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OKIE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OKIE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
