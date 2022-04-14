OKX BETH (BETH) Information

What is BETH? BETH is a yield-bearing liquid staking token representing staked ETH at a 1:1 ratio on OKX. What can I use BETH for? BETH provides additional liquidity and access to additional earning opportunities while still earning BETH rewards, including:

• BETH/USDT and BETH/ETH Spot trading • BETH as collateral for loan and trading • BETH as campaign entry to earn airdrop rewards