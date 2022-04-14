OKX BETH (BETH) Tokenomics
What is BETH? BETH is a yield-bearing liquid staking token representing staked ETH at a 1:1 ratio on OKX. What can I use BETH for? BETH provides additional liquidity and access to additional earning opportunities while still earning BETH rewards, including:
• BETH/USDT and BETH/ETH Spot trading • BETH as collateral for loan and trading • BETH as campaign entry to earn airdrop rewards
Understanding the tokenomics of OKX BETH (BETH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BETH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BETH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
