OKX Mascot Price (WALLY)
OKX Mascot (WALLY) is currently trading at 0.00014325 USD with a market cap of $ 143.25K USD. WALLY to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of OKX Mascot to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OKX Mascot to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OKX Mascot to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OKX Mascot to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-22.46%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of OKX Mascot: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.52%
-22.46%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$WALLY — The Comeback Kid of Crypto Once a trader buried deep in the liquidation trenches, Wally was just another chart casualty — humbled, forgotten, and meme-worthy. But every cycle has its reversal. Now he’s back. Sharper, greener, and wiser than ever. $WALLY is more than just a token — it’s a symbol of every degen’s redemption arc. From blown accounts to breakout trades, Wally’s story is yours too. Whether you’re up 10x or down bad, Wally reminds us that the market always gives one more chance… if you’ve got the guts to take it.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
