Olea Token (OLEA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Olea Token (OLEA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Olea Token (OLEA) Information OLEA was first issued in July 2022, and the ideology of the Athena Returns NFT project [Let's regain ourselves and become an olive tree that helps the world] is realized and the roadmap is implemented, the connection between the NFT and the real world, the operation of ECOSYSTEM, and the An NFT governance token issued for maintenance. Official Website: https://oleatoken.com/ Whitepaper: https://storage.googleapis.com/athenareturns/whitepaper/23.1.2_OLEA_whitepaper_1.1_Kor%2BEng.pdf

Olea Token (OLEA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Olea Token (OLEA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 900.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 439.96K All-Time High: $ 49.37 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00048884

Olea Token (OLEA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Olea Token (OLEA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OLEA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OLEA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OLEA's tokenomics, explore OLEA token's live price!

