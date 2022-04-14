OmegaX Health (OMEGAX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into OmegaX Health (OMEGAX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

OmegaX Health (OMEGAX) Information OmegaX Health is an AI-powered personal health companion that integrates real-time data from wearables, medical records, lifestyle inputs, and environmental factors to provide proactive healthcare. Unlike traditional systems that react to symptoms, OmegaX continuously analyzes health trends and detects risks before they escalate. The platform supports voice and chat interactions, allowing users to receive instant, personalized health guidance. It also incorporates Web3 elements for secure data handling, leveraging blockchain and zero-knowledge proofs to ensure transparency and user control. The goal is to create a fully AI-driven healthcare system that replaces outdated, fragmented approaches with a seamless, always-on digital health assistant. Official Website: https://www.omegax.health Whitepaper: https://docs.omegax.health Buy OMEGAX Now!

OmegaX Health (OMEGAX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 1000.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.09M
All-Time High: $ 0.00288747
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00108715

OmegaX Health (OMEGAX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of OmegaX Health (OMEGAX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply: The maximum number of OMEGAX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OMEGAX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

