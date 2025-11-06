ExchangeDEX+
The live OmniFlix Network price today is 0.00542644 USD. Track real-time FLIX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more.

OmniFlix Network Price (FLIX)

1 FLIX to USD Live Price:

$0.00542644
-19.90%1D
USD
OmniFlix Network (FLIX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 21:14:34 (UTC+8)

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00434322
24H Low
$ 0.007728
24H High

$ 0.00434322
$ 0.007728
$ 0.493157
$ 0.00277478
+5.60%

-19.90%

-16.51%

-16.51%

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) real-time price is $0.00542644. Over the past 24 hours, FLIX traded between a low of $ 0.00434322 and a high of $ 0.007728, showing active market volatility. FLIX's all-time high price is $ 0.493157, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00277478.

In terms of short-term performance, FLIX has changed by +5.60% over the past hour, -19.90% over 24 hours, and -16.51% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) Market Information

$ 2.69M
--
$ 2.96M
515.59M
566,699,578.668805
The current Market Cap of OmniFlix Network is $ 2.69M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FLIX is 515.59M, with a total supply of 566699578.668805. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.96M.

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of OmniFlix Network to USD was $ -0.001348432474287815.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OmniFlix Network to USD was $ -0.0023047137.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OmniFlix Network to USD was $ -0.0029536818.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OmniFlix Network to USD was $ -0.007599494007812446.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.001348432474287815-19.90%
30 Days$ -0.0023047137-42.47%
60 Days$ -0.0029536818-54.43%
90 Days$ -0.007599494007812446-58.34%

What is OmniFlix Network (FLIX)

Interoperable p2p network for creators & sovereign communities (#DAOs or otherwise) to mint, manage, monetize & coordinate distribution activities around #NFTs

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) Resource

Official Website

OmniFlix Network Price Prediction (USD)

How much will OmniFlix Network (FLIX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your OmniFlix Network (FLIX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for OmniFlix Network.

Check the OmniFlix Network price prediction now!

FLIX to Local Currencies

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of OmniFlix Network (FLIX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FLIX token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About OmniFlix Network (FLIX)

How much is OmniFlix Network (FLIX) worth today?
The live FLIX price in USD is 0.00542644 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current FLIX to USD price?
The current price of FLIX to USD is $ 0.00542644. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of OmniFlix Network?
The market cap for FLIX is $ 2.69M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of FLIX?
The circulating supply of FLIX is 515.59M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of FLIX?
FLIX achieved an ATH price of 0.493157 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of FLIX?
FLIX saw an ATL price of 0.00277478 USD.
What is the trading volume of FLIX?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for FLIX is -- USD.
Will FLIX go higher this year?
FLIX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out FLIX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
OmniFlix Network (FLIX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

