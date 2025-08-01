OmniMinds Price (OMNIS)
OmniMinds (OMNIS) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 279.33K USD. OMNIS to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of OmniMinds to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OmniMinds to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OmniMinds to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OmniMinds to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-21.71%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-52.04%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-64.07%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of OmniMinds: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
-21.71%
-49.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
OmniMinds is building the foundation for powerful computer-use agents through crowdsourced action datasets, open-source tools, and frontier agent models. We want to improve the world by providing amazing computer-use agents. Users can record their everyday computer tasks to train AI models and earn $OMNIS tokens. High-quality demonstrations earn more per task, rewarding expert skill. You can complete simple tasks like: ordering food or browsing websites Earn rewards for each quality demonstration uploaded Help build better AI assistants through your contributions
Understanding the tokenomics of OmniMinds (OMNIS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OMNIS token's extensive tokenomics now!
