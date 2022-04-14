Omnipair (OMFG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Omnipair (OMFG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Omnipair (OMFG) Information Omnipair is an immutable decentralized protocol that enables permissionless lending and margin trading on Solana without relying on external price oracles, governance votes, or asset whitelists. It introduces a Generalized Automated Market Maker (GAMM) model that unifies liquidity for both token swaps and lending within a single pool. This unified design maximizes capital efficiency and is purpose-built to support underserved long-tail assets that traditional platforms might overlook. In essence, Omnipair allows anyone to create a market for any SPL token pair, fulfilling the project's vision that every asset can find a market. Official Website: https://omnipair.fi/ Whitepaper: https://docs.omnipair.fi/

Omnipair (OMFG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Omnipair (OMFG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 5.78M Total Supply: $ 12.00M Circulating Supply: $ 12.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.78M All-Time High: $ 0.605674 All-Time Low: $ 0.362256 Current Price: $ 0.483909

Omnipair (OMFG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Omnipair (OMFG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OMFG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OMFG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

