Onchain AI (OCAI) Tokenomics
Onchain AI (OCAI) Information
- What is the project about?
Onchain AI is a high performance Layer-1 network with an integrated AI chatbot module that will facilitate the development of all kinds of web3 dApps from conception to deployment. In other words, Onchain AI unlocks the creative potential of every builder and entrepreneur with its integrated AI module, enabling everyone to build and deploy smart contract on Onchain AI even without IT knowledge.
- What makes Onchain AI unique?
Onchain AI is quite innovative in a sense that AI and blockchain technology are a very recent match and blend in new ways frequently.
- History of the project.
Onchain AI token (OCAI) successfully launched on July 31st 2023. Presale was made on Pinksale and it was automatically listed on Uniswap at the end of the presale.
- What’s next for your project?
Testnet of Onchain AI blockchain along with the explorer is planned to be released in August 2023. More documentation are available on Onchain AI website.
- What can your token be used for?
OCAI token utility is that it will give access to WEB3AI, the Onchain AI chatbot protocol that helps dApps, blockchain development.
Onchain AI (OCAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Onchain AI (OCAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Onchain AI (OCAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Onchain AI (OCAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OCAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OCAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand OCAI's tokenomics, explore OCAI token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.