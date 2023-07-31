Onchain AI (OCAI) Information

What is the project about?

Onchain AI is a high performance Layer-1 network with an integrated AI chatbot module that will facilitate the development of all kinds of web3 dApps from conception to deployment. In other words, Onchain AI unlocks the creative potential of every builder and entrepreneur with its integrated AI module, enabling everyone to build and deploy smart contract on Onchain AI even without IT knowledge.

What makes Onchain AI unique?

Onchain AI is quite innovative in a sense that AI and blockchain technology are a very recent match and blend in new ways frequently.

History of the project.

Onchain AI token (OCAI) successfully launched on July 31st 2023. Presale was made on Pinksale and it was automatically listed on Uniswap at the end of the presale.

What’s next for your project?

Testnet of Onchain AI blockchain along with the explorer is planned to be released in August 2023. More documentation are available on Onchain AI website.

What can your token be used for?

OCAI token utility is that it will give access to WEB3AI, the Onchain AI chatbot protocol that helps dApps, blockchain development.