What is OnChain Battles (OCB)

An OnChain arena where only verified traders compete. $10K? $100K? $1M PNL? Prove it and enter your tier. All trades tracked, no screenshots. Just pure PNL. Win prize pools, earn reputation and build your community. OCB is where real traders prove themselves OnChainBattles, it’s on the chain. The premise is simple, you enter the arena with your wallet, you trade, you try to make the most money in a set time window. Every trade is public, every outcome is final. At the end, the top performers win the pot. Not followers, not likes, just pure, verified profit. Every Move is public, leaderboards updated live, your trades are visible, your PNL is ranked and your wallet is your scoreboard. You can be anonymous, but your trades speak louder than your name. If you win, you win publicly. If you crash, everyone sees it happen. Real rewards, real risk. Winners get paid instantly. No waiting, no arguing, just your wallet getting bigger when you earn it. Entry fees boost the prize pool, the pot goes to the top. The rest go home with nothing but a public record. Built for entertainment, spectators follow every trade. See every blow-up, celebrate every flip. The platform streams the action, highlights the top movers and turns raw trading into performance.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

OnChain Battles (OCB) Resource Official Website

OnChain Battles (OCB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of OnChain Battles (OCB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OCB token's extensive tokenomics now!