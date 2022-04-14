Oncology Network (ONC) Tokenomics
Oncology Network (ONC) Information
Oncology Network is an original Decentralized Science (DeSci) movement aimed at revolutionizing cancer research by fostering collaboration among researchers, patients, and the public.
Oncology Network seeks to dismantle the cancer research barriers by creating a collaborative, transparent, and decentralized platform. This initiative connects various stakeholders, facilitating a more inclusive approach to cancer research.
Imagine a world where researchers, patients, and the public come together seamlessly to tackle one of humanity's greatest challenges:cancer. By breaking down the barriers of traditional systems, it empowers collaboration, fosters inclusivity, and accelerates the pace of discovery like never before.
Oncology Network (ONC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Oncology Network (ONC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Oncology Network (ONC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Oncology Network (ONC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ONC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ONC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.