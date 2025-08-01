What is OneMug (MUG)

MUG is a memeable RWA token on Solana. MUG can be swapped for Member ID's on swap.onemug.com and staked on stake.onemug.com which makes it so the owners of the Member ID's can sell OneMug Coffee on https://onemug.com/ with the number of their Member ID NFT as their referral code and make most all the profit from the sale. This revolutionizes the way brands will be built with a new model we call community over corporations.

