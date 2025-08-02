What is ONEZ (ONEZ)

ONEZ is a unique stablecoin created by the ZeroLend Protocol. It's designed to always be worth one U.S. Dollar and is made by users who provide collateral. When someone borrows, they must offer collateral at a certain ratio to get ONEZ. When borrowed positions are paid back or if there's a liquidation, the ONEZ goes back to ZeroLend and is removed from circulation. What's special is that the interest paid by ONEZ users goes into the ZeroLend DAO treasury, unlike other assets where interest is essentially removed.

