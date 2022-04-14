ONEZ (ONEZ) Tokenomics
ONEZ is a unique stablecoin created by the ZeroLend Protocol. It's designed to always be worth one U.S. Dollar and is made by users who provide collateral. When someone borrows, they must offer collateral at a certain ratio to get ONEZ. When borrowed positions are paid back or if there's a liquidation, the ONEZ goes back to ZeroLend and is removed from circulation. What's special is that the interest paid by ONEZ users goes into the ZeroLend DAO treasury, unlike other assets where interest is essentially removed.
ONEZ (ONEZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ONEZ (ONEZ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ONEZ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ONEZ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
