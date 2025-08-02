Onigchi Price (ONIGCHI)
Onigchi (ONIGCHI) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 8.61K USD. ONIGCHI to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Onigchi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Onigchi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Onigchi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Onigchi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+13.14%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+9.53%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Onigchi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+2.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Onigchi fights for equal rights and representation. We will not stop marching and fighting the good fight until we have our black frog emoji and Kermit has been recast as a black frog. Onigchi, the No. 1 Black Rain Frog on TikTok, stands as a symbol of the fight for representation and equality. Black frogs leap higher, grind harder, and bid bigger. The mission won’t stop until Kermit is recast as a Black frog, bringing justice and balance to the pond. #BlackFrogsMatter
