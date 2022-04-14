ONION (ONON) Information

The Onion Tap Game is a tap-to-earn game built on the TON blockchain, where players earn rewards in the form of ONON tokens. By merging blockchain technology with engaging gameplay, the Onion Tap Game provides users with a fun and rewarding experience, allowing them to earn real value as they participate.

In the Onion Tap Game, players tap the screen to grow virtual onions and earn rewards. As players progress, they can unlock achievements, participate in events, and engage in the game’s economy to boost their earning potential.