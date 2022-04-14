ONION (ONON) Tokenomics
ONION (ONON) Information
The Onion Tap Game is a tap-to-earn game built on the TON blockchain, where players earn rewards in the form of ONON tokens. By merging blockchain technology with engaging gameplay, the Onion Tap Game provides users with a fun and rewarding experience, allowing them to earn real value as they participate.
In the Onion Tap Game, players tap the screen to grow virtual onions and earn rewards. As players progress, they can unlock achievements, participate in events, and engage in the game’s economy to boost their earning potential.
ONION (ONON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for ONION (ONON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
ONION (ONON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ONION (ONON) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ONON tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ONON tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
ONON Price Prediction
Disclaimer
