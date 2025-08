What is OnlyUp Token (ONLYUP)

OnlyUp is the very first bonding curve launchpad for Degens and Ponzi farmers, where token creation, farming, and fair launches come together seamlessly. With built-in bonding curve mechanics and staking incentives, OnlyUp ensures that every token launch is a community-driven experiment in speculative finance. Farming LPs, printing money, and stacking bags. Degens, it's our turn! Auto-Staking: All token purchases are automatically staked. This system prevents premature exits by imposing penalties for early selling, allowing only staked tokens to be sold and forfeiting unclaimed farming rewards.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

OnlyUp Token (ONLYUP) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

OnlyUp Token (ONLYUP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of OnlyUp Token (ONLYUP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ONLYUP token's extensive tokenomics now!