OnlyUp is the very first bonding curve launchpad for Degens and Ponzi farmers, where token creation, farming, and fair launches come together seamlessly. With built-in bonding curve mechanics and staking incentives, OnlyUp ensures that every token launch is a community-driven experiment in speculative finance.
Farming LPs, printing money, and stacking bags. Degens, it's our turn!
Auto-Staking: All token purchases are automatically staked. This system prevents premature exits by imposing penalties for early selling, allowing only staked tokens to be sold and forfeiting unclaimed farming rewards.
OnlyUp Token (ONLYUP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for OnlyUp Token (ONLYUP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
OnlyUp Token (ONLYUP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of OnlyUp Token (ONLYUP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ONLYUP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ONLYUP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
