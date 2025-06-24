What is Onomy Protocol (NOM)

Onomy Protocol is a layer-1 Cosmos chain powering a multi-chain & intuitive DEX that combines AMM liquidity pools with an order book UI facilitating cross-chain market, limit, stop, and conditional orders. Onomy is also converging traditional finance with decentralized finance by making it easier to migrate foreign exchange on-chain through crypto-collateralized decentralized stablecoins to be used for high frequency Forex trading, yield, and payments. All products will be accessible via a cross-chain super app that connects to DeFi lego blocks. The NOM token is used as collateral for the minting of stablecoins, assurance of network security through staking, protocol governance, and rewards.

Onomy Protocol (NOM) Resource Official Website

Onomy Protocol (NOM) Tokenomics

