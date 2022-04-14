Ontos (ONTOS) Information

Ontocracia is a community-driven political platform that aggregates and standardizes comprehensive political data from around the world. It gathers official information on countries, legislative bodies, political parties, and politicians and presents it in an intuitive, easy-to-navigate format.

The platform employs AI-driven data updates and semi-automated processes to ensure that the information remains current and reliable.

By providing accessible political insights via both web and app interfaces, Ontocracia empowers individuals to stay informed and engage in transparent governance, bridging the gap between everyday citizens and political institutions. ⚖️