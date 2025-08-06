ONYX Price (ONYX)
ONYX (ONYX) is currently trading at 4.69 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ONYX to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of ONYX to USD was $ -0.111548817046526.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ONYX to USD was $ +0.8501623970.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ONYX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ONYX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.111548817046526
|-2.32%
|30 Days
|$ +0.8501623970
|+18.13%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ONYX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
-2.32%
-0.49%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$ONYX is the the token of Kamigotchi, a fully onchain idle MMORPG inspired by Runescape, Neopets, and Maplestory. $ONYX is a bToken powered by Baseline Markets, with each token backed by an underlying reserve of $ETH, which creates a max drawdown price known as the BLV. Kamigotchi World itself revolves around the Kamigotchi, procedurally generated NFT-pets which live onchain. Each Kamigotchi has their own unique traits, stats, identity, and progression. Kamigotchi harvest MUSU, an in-game currency, and gain XP and level up in the process! $ONYX is currently used for rerolling Kamigotchi back to the gacha pool, for resurrecting Kamigotchi, and soon for renaming and respeccing Kamigotchi. A bridge will be added to allow $ONYX to exist as an item ingame, which will be exchangeable with other players for MUSU. More utility will be added as the project continues.
