What is ONYX (ONYX)

$ONYX is the the token of Kamigotchi, a fully onchain idle MMORPG inspired by Runescape, Neopets, and Maplestory. $ONYX is a bToken powered by Baseline Markets, with each token backed by an underlying reserve of $ETH, which creates a max drawdown price known as the BLV. Kamigotchi World itself revolves around the Kamigotchi, procedurally generated NFT-pets which live onchain. Each Kamigotchi has their own unique traits, stats, identity, and progression. Kamigotchi harvest MUSU, an in-game currency, and gain XP and level up in the process! $ONYX is currently used for rerolling Kamigotchi back to the gacha pool, for resurrecting Kamigotchi, and soon for renaming and respeccing Kamigotchi. A bridge will be added to allow $ONYX to exist as an item ingame, which will be exchangeable with other players for MUSU. More utility will be added as the project continues.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

ONYX (ONYX) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

ONYX (ONYX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ONYX (ONYX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ONYX token's extensive tokenomics now!