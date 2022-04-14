ONYX (ONYX) Information

$ONYX is the the token of Kamigotchi, a fully onchain idle MMORPG inspired by Runescape, Neopets, and Maplestory. $ONYX is a bToken powered by Baseline Markets, with each token backed by an underlying reserve of $ETH, which creates a max drawdown price known as the BLV.

Kamigotchi World itself revolves around the Kamigotchi, procedurally generated NFT-pets which live onchain. Each Kamigotchi has their own unique traits, stats, identity, and progression. Kamigotchi harvest MUSU, an in-game currency, and gain XP and level up in the process!

$ONYX is currently used for rerolling Kamigotchi back to the gacha pool, for resurrecting Kamigotchi, and soon for renaming and respeccing Kamigotchi. A bridge will be added to allow $ONYX to exist as an item ingame, which will be exchangeable with other players for MUSU. More utility will be added as the project continues.