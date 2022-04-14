Ooga Booga (OOGA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ooga Booga (OOGA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ooga Booga (OOGA) Information Ooga Booga is a decentralized exchange aggregator built on Berachain, designed to help traders find the most cost-effective crypto swaps across various exchanges. It serves as Berachain's native liquidity aggregator, enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of decentralized trading on the platform. Ooga Booga is a platform designed to streamline cryptocurrency trading by sourcing the best prices across multiple DEXs. Ooga Booga aims to enhance capital efficiency and provide traders with a seamless, cost-effective swapping experience. Launched by co-founders Bruno Wu and 20-Thisyear-old Kevin Liu—previously the mind behind the Gridex Protocol on Arbitrum—Ooga Booga has quickly positioned itself as a cornerstone of Berachain’s DeFi landscape, even before the network’s mainnet went live. Official Website: https://www.oogabooga.io Buy OOGA Now!

Ooga Booga (OOGA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ooga Booga (OOGA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 418.80K $ 418.80K $ 418.80K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 18.45M $ 18.45M $ 18.45M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.27M $ 2.27M $ 2.27M All-Time High: $ 0.336797 $ 0.336797 $ 0.336797 All-Time Low: $ 0.02229612 $ 0.02229612 $ 0.02229612 Current Price: $ 0.02272226 $ 0.02272226 $ 0.02272226 Learn more about Ooga Booga (OOGA) price

Ooga Booga (OOGA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ooga Booga (OOGA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OOGA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OOGA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OOGA's tokenomics, explore OOGA token's live price!

OOGA Price Prediction Want to know where OOGA might be heading? Our OOGA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See OOGA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!