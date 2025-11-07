Oops is the first Solana token distributed entirely through the x402 payment protocol. The project demonstrates a new token distribution model where each participant mints tokens directly by completing an on-chain payment via x402. Half of the collected funds were allocated to the liquidity pool, while the remaining 50% was distributed to payment contributors. Users who paid 5 USDC received a fixed allocation of 50,000 OOPS tokens. This mechanism showcases a transparent and decentralized launch model that links real payments to token minting without the need for presales or intermediaries, marking a milestone for x402-based token distribution on Solana.

