We are developing humanoid robots integrated within a decentralized, blockchain enabled network architecture that ensures secure, trustless communication and collaboration. Opanarchy is creating a comprehensive ecosystem for humanoid robotics development, bringing together developers, hardware, and community.
we also building an open markertplace for robotics hardware and software along wirh private community forum for our community to hash out ideas, swap feedback, and keep the conversation flowing.
Understanding the tokenomics of OPANARCHY (OPAN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OPAN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OPAN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.