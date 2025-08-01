OPCAT Price (OPCAT)
OPCAT (OPCAT) is currently trading at 0.07691 USD with a market cap of $ 1.61M USD. OPCAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of OPCAT to USD was $ +0.01245919.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OPCAT to USD was $ -0.0070689596.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OPCAT to USD was $ -0.0478150546.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OPCAT to USD was $ -0.15610169963980048.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.01245919
|+19.33%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0070689596
|-9.19%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0478150546
|-62.17%
|90 Days
|$ -0.15610169963980048
|-66.99%
Discover the latest price analysis of OPCAT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.09%
+19.33%
-2.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
We propose a novel UTXO-based token protocol on Bitcoin, called Covenant Attested Token (CAT) Protocol. It is miner validated and uses smart contracts, specifically covenants, to manage token mints and transfers. Compared with all existing token protocols on Bitcoin, it is solely enforced by Bitcoin Script at Layer 1 and has the following features. CAT protocol supports both fungible tokens (called CAT20 standard) and non-fungible tokens (called CAT721 standard). The techniques developed here are general purpose and can be applied in use cases beyond tokens.
