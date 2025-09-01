Open Source (OS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.02299291 24H High $ 0.04189551 All Time High $ 0.04189551 Lowest Price $ 0.00753519 Price Change (1H) -0.30% Price Change (1D) -12.41% Price Change (7D) --

Open Source (OS) real-time price is $0.02508535. Over the past 24 hours, OS traded between a low of $ 0.02299291 and a high of $ 0.04189551, showing active market volatility. OS's all-time high price is $ 0.04189551, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00753519.

In terms of short-term performance, OS has changed by -0.30% over the past hour, -12.41% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Open Source (OS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.51M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.51M Circulation Supply 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Open Source is $ 2.51M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OS is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.51M.