Open Source (OS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Open Source (OS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Open Source (OS) Information OpenSource - The Internet Of Codes OpenSource is a decentralized development platform that revolutionizes how developers collaborate and get rewarded. Push code to permanent storage on Arweave, earn $OS tokens automatically, and build your on-chain reputation. Official Website: https://os.codes/ Whitepaper: https://docs.os.codes/ Buy OS Now!

Open Source (OS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Open Source (OS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.27M $ 3.27M $ 3.27M Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.27M $ 3.27M $ 3.27M All-Time High: $ 0.04189551 $ 0.04189551 $ 0.04189551 All-Time Low: $ 0.00753519 $ 0.00753519 $ 0.00753519 Current Price: $ 0.03164723 $ 0.03164723 $ 0.03164723 Learn more about Open Source (OS) price

Open Source (OS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Open Source (OS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OS's tokenomics, explore OS token's live price!

OS Price Prediction Want to know where OS might be heading? Our OS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See OS token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!