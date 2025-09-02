What is Open Stablecoin Index (OPEN)

The Open Stablecoin Index ($OPEN) is an equal-weight index tracking leading stablecoin-networks advancing transparency, composability, and user-led governance. Included protocols are be evaluated on verifiable asset-backing, peg design, mint/redeem logic, safety mechanisms, yield-sharing, and decentralized control. Stablecoins have exploded, yet they only make up just ~1% of the $22T U.S. M2—and touch only 1.3% of Earth each month. The Open Stablecoin Index is here to track the frontier: part index, part knowledge graph, part coordination layer.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Open Stablecoin Index (OPEN) How much is Open Stablecoin Index (OPEN) worth today? The live OPEN price in USD is 1.55 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current OPEN to USD price? $ 1.55 . Check out The current price of OPEN to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Open Stablecoin Index? The market cap for OPEN is $ 873.21K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of OPEN? The circulating supply of OPEN is 563.05K USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of OPEN? OPEN achieved an ATH price of 1.97 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of OPEN? OPEN saw an ATL price of 1.07 USD . What is the trading volume of OPEN? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for OPEN is -- USD . Will OPEN go higher this year? OPEN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out OPEN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

