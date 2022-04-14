Discover key insights into Open Stablecoin Index (OPEN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Open Stablecoin Index (OPEN) Information

The Open Stablecoin Index ($OPEN) is an equal-weight index tracking leading stablecoin-networks advancing transparency, composability, and user-led governance.

Included protocols are be evaluated on verifiable asset-backing, peg design, mint/redeem logic, safety mechanisms, yield-sharing, and decentralized control.

Stablecoins have exploded, yet they only make up just ~1% of the $22T U.S. M2—and touch only 1.3% of Earth each month.

The Open Stablecoin Index is here to track the frontier: part index, part knowledge graph, part coordination layer.