OpenDelta GMCI30 (OG30) Information

The OpenDelta Protocol is a technology layer and regulatory framework that allows for the creation of blockchain-based crypto indices. Each index is designed to reflect the performance of a curated basket of cryptocurrencies or digital assets, built according to a professional methodology.

The OG30 index product represents a selection of the top 30 cryptocurrencies and digital assets. By focusing on the leading tokens, this index offers a snapshot of the market's core strength and the primary drivers of the cryptocurrency market.