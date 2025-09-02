What is OpenGPU (OPEN)

OpenGPU is a decentralized GPU compute protocol designed to unlock and aggregate idle GPU resources across the globe. As demand for AI training, machine learning, and high-performance computing skyrockets, traditional centralized cloud providers are becoming increasingly expensive, limited, and prone to bottlenecks. OpenGPU addresses this by enabling anyone with spare GPU capacity to contribute to a decentralized network and earn $OPEN tokens in return. The protocol creates an open, on-demand marketplace where developers, AI startups, and Web3 applications can access distributed compute power in a cost-efficient, scalable, and censorship-resistant way. As a DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) project, OpenGPU combines token incentives, distributed infrastructure, and permissionless access. Users can onboard their GPU devices to the network, complete compute tasks, and receive rewards based on real usage and performance. The $OPEN token powers the ecosystem — serving as a reward, payment, and governance asset — and underpins a fair and transparent compute economy. OpenGPU is building a foundational layer for the decentralized AI future — empowering a global, community-owned GPU cloud to support the next generation of intelligent applications.

