OpenGPU is a decentralized GPU compute protocol designed to unlock and aggregate idle GPU resources across the globe. As demand for AI training, machine learning, and high-performance computing skyrockets, traditional centralized cloud providers are becoming increasingly expensive, limited, and prone to bottlenecks.
OpenGPU addresses this by enabling anyone with spare GPU capacity to contribute to a decentralized network and earn $OPEN tokens in return. The protocol creates an open, on-demand marketplace where developers, AI startups, and Web3 applications can access distributed compute power in a cost-efficient, scalable, and censorship-resistant way.
As a DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) project, OpenGPU combines token incentives, distributed infrastructure, and permissionless access. Users can onboard their GPU devices to the network, complete compute tasks, and receive rewards based on real usage and performance.
The $OPEN token powers the ecosystem — serving as a reward, payment, and governance asset — and underpins a fair and transparent compute economy.
OpenGPU is building a foundational layer for the decentralized AI future — empowering a global, community-owned GPU cloud to support the next generation of intelligent applications.
Understanding the tokenomics of OpenGPU (OPEN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OPEN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OPEN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.