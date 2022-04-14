OpenLM RevShare Token (OLM) Tokenomics
ORA introduces the world’s first initial model offering, tokenizing OpenLM with $OLM on Ethereum. OpenLM is a minimal but performative language modeling (LM) repository, aimed to facilitate research on medium sized LMs. OpenLM is designed to maximize GPU utilization and training speed, and is easy to modify for new language model research and applications. Built upon principles of transparency and collaboration, OpenLM, as a fully open-source AI project, embodies the belief that innovation thrives in truly open ecosystems. OpenLM is the true open OpenAI. By fostering decentralization and accessibility, OpenLM not only democratizes AI but also accelerates advancements in the field. OpenLM represents the trend that knowledge should be built in public, shared freely, and benefiting globally.
Understanding the tokenomics of OpenLM RevShare Token (OLM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OLM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OLM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
