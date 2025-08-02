What is OpenLoop (OPL)

OpenLoop.Network is a decentralized wireless network that reimagines how internet connectivity is delivered and used. By leveraging cutting-edge decentralized infrastructure, OpenLoop transforms unused internet bandwidth into a powerful resource that fuels technological innovation, rewards users, and supports the growing demands of artificial intelligence (AI). At its core, OpenLoop is designed to enhance internet service delivery through the use of a distributed framework. Unlike traditional centralized networks, OpenLoop operates on principles of decentralization, where users contribute small amounts of unused bandwidth to build a robust and reliable network. This contribution creates a scalable ecosystem that meets the increasing demands of AI data processing and other high-performance technologies.

Understanding the tokenomics of OpenLoop (OPL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OPL token's extensive tokenomics now!