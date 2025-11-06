OpenZK Network (OZK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00004927 24H High $ 0.00004998 All Time High $ 0.00312993 Lowest Price $ 0.00002431 Price Change (1H) -0.02% Price Change (1D) +1.34% Price Change (7D) -24.36%

OpenZK Network (OZK) real-time price is $0.00004994. Over the past 24 hours, OZK traded between a low of $ 0.00004927 and a high of $ 0.00004998, showing active market volatility. OZK's all-time high price is $ 0.00312993, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00002431.

In terms of short-term performance, OZK has changed by -0.02% over the past hour, +1.34% over 24 hours, and -24.36% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

OpenZK Network (OZK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 180.88K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 749.15K Circulation Supply 3.62B Total Supply 15,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of OpenZK Network is $ 180.88K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OZK is 3.62B, with a total supply of 15000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 749.15K.