We’re a team of robotics researchers working on Operon: a global network that lets people remotely step in from anywhere and help machines when they get stuck/face edge case in return of stable rewards. We are solving one of the biggest scalability challenges in the industry: machine downtime. Operators connects to the operator Dashboard and accept requests from all around the world to solve the edgecase while validators verify the sucess of the intervention

We’re a team of robotics researchers working on Operon: a global network that lets people remotely step in from anywhere and help machines when they get stuck/face edge case in return of stable rewards. We are solving one of the biggest scalability challenges in the industry: machine downtime. Operators connects to the operator Dashboard and accept requests from all around the world to solve the edgecase while validators verify the sucess of the intervention