Operon Network (OPERON) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Operon Network (OPERON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-07 03:56:08 (UTC+8)
USD

Operon Network (OPERON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Operon Network (OPERON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 6.95K
Total Supply:
$ 100.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 100.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 6.95K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Operon Network (OPERON) Information

We’re a team of robotics researchers working on Operon: a global network that lets people remotely step in from anywhere and help machines when they get stuck/face edge case in return of stable rewards. We are solving one of the biggest scalability challenges in the industry: machine downtime. Operators connects to the operator Dashboard and accept requests from all around the world to solve the edgecase while validators verify the sucess of the intervention

Official Website:
https://operon-network.com/
Whitepaper:
https://operon-network.com/whitepaper

Operon Network (OPERON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Operon Network (OPERON) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of OPERON tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many OPERON tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

