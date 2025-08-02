What is Operon Origins (ORO)

Operon Origins is the first NFT card-based combat game with an Epic art style that pushes the boundaries of competitive NFT Games. It is an opportunity for players from all genres to experience a different world through the innovative features of the games and characters of the cards. Operon Origins has identified the hunger for visually astounding NFT games and thus presents an opportunity for players to own their digital collectibles, giving them the freedom to hold, sell and transfer the collectibles any time they wish.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Operon Origins (ORO) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Operon Origins (ORO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Operon Origins (ORO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ORO token's extensive tokenomics now!