OpesAI (WPE) Tokenomics
OpesAI (WPE) Information
OpesAI - We are ONE In this new world driven by artificial intelligence (AI), only the privileged few have a say. But what about everyone else? That's why OpesAI is here - together, we will create the first-ever smart decentralized network that operates entirely on mobile phones. All you need is a smartphone to join this powerful, global network powered by intelligent connectivity. OpesAI will be the force that unites us all, empowering individuals from all walks of life. Together, we wield the power to shape a brighter and more equitable future for everyone. OpesAI isn't just revolutionary; it's also incredibly smart. Using blockchain technology, it leads the way in building decentralized networks free from central authority control. With AI at its core, OpesAI displays remarkable adaptability and intelligent decision-making abilities. What distinguishes it is that it's the first-ever smart decentralized network designed specifically for mobile phones. With its innovative architecture, it transforms a vast network of smartphones into a secure, intelligent ecosystem of interconnected nodes. This unheard-of level of accessibility and scalability opens doors to unimaginable growth, all while ensuring secure and fast transactions that don't depend on trust. Opes.AI's significance extends beyond being a smart decentralized network. It represents a shift in the balance of power, placing the potential of AI in the hands of the people rather than in the hands of "Big Tech". By embracing Opes.AI, individuals become part of a unified force that harnesses the limitless possibilities to contribute, participate, and collectively create a brighter future where the benefits of AI are available to all, transcending privilege and promoting digital empowerment for all.
OpesAI (WPE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for OpesAI (WPE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
OpesAI (WPE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of OpesAI (WPE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WPE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WPE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand WPE's tokenomics, explore WPE token's live price!
WPE Price Prediction
Want to know where WPE might be heading? Our WPE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.