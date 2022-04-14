OpesAI (WPE) Information

OpesAI - We are ONE In this new world driven by artificial intelligence (AI), only the privileged few have a say. But what about everyone else? That's why OpesAI is here - together, we will create the first-ever smart decentralized network that operates entirely on mobile phones. All you need is a smartphone to join this powerful, global network powered by intelligent connectivity. OpesAI will be the force that unites us all, empowering individuals from all walks of life. Together, we wield the power to shape a brighter and more equitable future for everyone. OpesAI isn't just revolutionary; it's also incredibly smart. Using blockchain technology, it leads the way in building decentralized networks free from central authority control. With AI at its core, OpesAI displays remarkable adaptability and intelligent decision-making abilities. What distinguishes it is that it's the first-ever smart decentralized network designed specifically for mobile phones. With its innovative architecture, it transforms a vast network of smartphones into a secure, intelligent ecosystem of interconnected nodes. This unheard-of level of accessibility and scalability opens doors to unimaginable growth, all while ensuring secure and fast transactions that don't depend on trust. Opes.AI's significance extends beyond being a smart decentralized network. It represents a shift in the balance of power, placing the potential of AI in the hands of the people rather than in the hands of "Big Tech". By embracing Opes.AI, individuals become part of a unified force that harnesses the limitless possibilities to contribute, participate, and collectively create a brighter future where the benefits of AI are available to all, transcending privilege and promoting digital empowerment for all.