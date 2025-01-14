Opinion Finance Price (OPN)
Opinion Finance (OPN) is currently trading at 0.00166514 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. OPN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the OPN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OPN price information.
During today, the price change of Opinion Finance to USD was $ -0.000121896072348722.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Opinion Finance to USD was $ +0.0023354499.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Opinion Finance to USD was $ +0.0011054569.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Opinion Finance to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000121896072348722
|-6.82%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0023354499
|+140.26%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0011054569
|+66.39%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Opinion Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.00%
-6.82%
-8.43%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Launched on 14/01/2025 by a globally distributed team, Opinion Finance is a blockchain-powered platform designed to revolutionize options trading. Built on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Opinion Finance leverages decentralized technology to create a transparent, secure, and cost-efficient environment for financial transactions. The platform integrates smart contracts to automate trading processes, minimizing intermediary involvement and reducing transaction costs. Opinion Finance focuses on providing a user-friendly experience for both retail and institutional investors, ensuring easy access to financial tools traditionally limited to centralized systems. The $OPN token is the native cryptocurrency of the ecosystem. It supports a wide range of utilities, including transaction fees, staking, governance, and access to advanced trading options. The tokenomics structure is designed for sustainability, with 50% allocated to community rewards and liquidity, ensuring a balanced ecosystem growth. In addition to its options trading focus, Opinion Finance aims to expand its offerings to include a comprehensive suite of blockchain solutions.
Understanding the tokenomics of Opinion Finance (OPN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OPN token's extensive tokenomics now!
