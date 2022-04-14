Opriva AI (OPRV) Tokenomics
Opriva AI (OPRV) Information
Multi Layer Blockchain Based Security Architecture Browse and transact securely with our blockchain-based architecture for ultimate online privacy.
Opriva is a multi-functional platform built on blockchain technology, offering three key features: a browser, a crypto wallet, and a decentralized exchange (DEX). Unlike conventional browsers that track user behavior, Opriva enables anonymous browsing, preventing user data from being collected or monetized. This multi-layered system not only ensures privacy but also provides a seamless environment for managing and trading crypto assets securely.
The platform is built for the Android ecosystem at the initial stage, combining web browsing with decentralized finance (DeFi). It reflects the convergence of two significant trends—the demand for privacy-focused tools and the rapid adoption of blockchain-based solutions. Through its decentralized architecture, Opriva removes the reliance on centralized servers, reducing vulnerabilities while empowering users to browse and transact without fear of surveillance. This blend of privacy, crypto-friendliness, and financial tools makes Opriva a one-stop solution for the modern internet user.
Opriva AI (OPRV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
key tokenomics and price data for Opriva AI (OPRV), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history.
Opriva AI (OPRV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained
Understanding the tokenomics of Opriva AI (OPRV) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OPRV tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OPRV tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
OPRV Price Prediction
