What is Optimus AI (OPTI)

Optimus AI is a decentralized currency made on the day of birth of the official Optimus Twitter. Optimus AI has the goal of building and fostering the largest Al community while helping to provide exposure and resources to some of these innovations. Developers will have the ability to apply for grants through the Optimus Venture Fund, and the community will be a primary decision maker in determining which projects to fund and get involved with-whether they're Al-crypto related or a crypto startup.

Optimus AI (OPTI) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Optimus AI (OPTI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Optimus AI (OPTI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OPTI token's extensive tokenomics now!