Optio (OPT) Information Optio Blockchain is a user-first, decentralized ecosystem designed to return data ownership and value to individuals instead of Big Tech corporations. Unlike traditional platforms that exploit user data for profit, Optio enables users to monetize their engagement through its Proof-of-Impact (PoI) protocol, earning OPT tokens simply by interacting with applications in the ecosystem. The project aims to shift the business model of the internet from one based on surveillance and exploitation to one based on empowerment, fairness, and equity. Official Website: https://optio.community Whitepaper: https://www.optio.community/white-paper

Optio (OPT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Optio (OPT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 28.93M Total Supply: $ 7.47B Circulating Supply: $ 5.71B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 37.89M All-Time High: $ 0.03491861 All-Time Low: $ 0.00237022 Current Price: $ 0.00467936

Optio (OPT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Optio (OPT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OPT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OPT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

