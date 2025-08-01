opTrade AI Price (OPTR)
opTrade AI (OPTR) is currently trading at 0.770372 USD with a market cap of $ 662.38K USD. OPTR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the OPTR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OPTR price information.
During today, the price change of opTrade AI to USD was $ -0.0440620077638748.
In the past 30 days, the price change of opTrade AI to USD was $ -0.0135811961.
In the past 60 days, the price change of opTrade AI to USD was $ -0.3954218557.
In the past 90 days, the price change of opTrade AI to USD was $ +0.2843640348990695.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0440620077638748
|-5.41%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0135811961
|-1.76%
|60 Days
|$ -0.3954218557
|-51.32%
|90 Days
|$ +0.2843640348990695
|+58.51%
Discover the latest price analysis of opTrade AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.39%
-5.41%
-15.11%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Welcome to opTrade AI, the world's first real-time crypto intelligence trading ecosystem for Ethereum. What is opTrade AI? opTrade AI is an advanced trading platform that combines artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to provide automated trading strategies, real-time market analysis, and AI-powered insights for cryptocurrency traders. How does the $OPTR token work? The $OPTR token is the utility token powering the opTrade AI ecosystem. It grants access to membership tiers, provides trading fee discounts, enables governance participation, and accumulates value through the platform's revenue sharing model. What are the membership tiers? opTrade AI offers four membership tiers: Rookie, Trader, Pro, and Elite. Each tier provides escalating benefits and features, with access determined by the amount of $OPTR tokens held or a monthly subscription fee. How do I get started? To begin, join our community on Telegram, acquire $OPTR tokens through Uniswap, and connect with our opTx Smart Trading Bot. As we progress through our roadmap, additional features and the full trading terminal will become available.
Understanding the tokenomics of opTrade AI (OPTR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OPTR token's extensive tokenomics now!
