What is Opus CASH (CASH)

Opus is a cross margin autonomous credit protocol on Starknet that lets you borrow against a portfolio of carefully curated collateral including yield-bearing assets. With minimal human intervention, the interest rates, maximum loan-to-value ratios and liquidation thresholds are dynamically determined by each user's collateral profile. Opus introduces novel mechanisms that provide stronger guarantees in ensuring that CASH is pegged to the value of USD. - A global multiplier is applied to increase or decrease interest rates across the board, depending on whether the spot market price of CASH is below or above peg. - A forge fee is charged on minting of new debt when the spot market price of CASH is below peg.

Opus CASH (CASH) Resource Official Website

Opus CASH (CASH) Tokenomics

